San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 21, 2024: Sunshine, cold mornings and nice days continue to prevail

Today will be the warmest day of the week, with some low-80s inland and in the deserts, mostly low-70s at the coast, and near 70 in the mountains.

An atmospheric river is drenching Northern California and will continue to do so through the weekend. The storm will weaken as it dives south, bringing cooler and wet weather to San Diego.

Temperatures will plummet 5 to 15 degrees by Sunday, with a chance of a few light showers as early as Saturday night. There remains uncertainty about when the best chance of rain arrives. It looks to be late Saturday, then again Monday into Tuesday. The unsettled weather continues through Wednesday with a slight chance of light showers.

Rainfall will mostly be light to moderate, but brief heavy rain is sometimes possible. Early rainfall forecasts will average between .10 - .50", locally more significant in the mountains.

Thanksgiving is trending dry and mild, with 60s and 70s for most of the county.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this storm and update you on timing and totals as we get closer to the weekend.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 75-78°

Mountains: 68-77°

Deserts: 79-81°

