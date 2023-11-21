San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 21, 2023: One more day of Santa Anas then a cool Thanksgiving

Gusty Santa Ana winds are on tap again for the inland valleys and mountain communities, with the Wind Advisory for those areas extended through 6 P.M. Tuesday.

Suppose you're traveling by car for the holidays. In that case, you'll continue dealing with gusty winds outside San Diego County as you head eastward towards Imperial County or north towards Riverside, Orange, and Los Angeles counties. Use caution on the roads, especially in a high-profile vehicle.

Peak wind gusts climbed nearly 70mph in spots like Alpine this morning and were in the 40mph range for most mountain neighborhoods. Winds will continue to strengthen through the afternoon before weakening tonight. Gusty winds paired with arid conditions will continue to amplify fire danger.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be the warmest days of the week, with 70s and 80s on tap for the coast, valleys, and deserts and low 60s for the mountain communities. Then, as the onshore flow becomes more pronounced on Thursday and high pressure flattens, daytime highs will plummet 10 to 15 degrees with periods of strong westerly winds along the eastern slopes of the mountains and deserts. Coastal fog will develop each morning, starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend.

Looking further ahead towards the weekend, we'll have cooler days and brisk nights. Overnight lows will hover in the 40s and 50s along the coast and valleys and close to freezing in the mountains. These will be some of the coldest nights this season; it's a good time to ensure your central heaters work properly.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 75-82

Valleys: 73-83

Mountains: 60-69

Deserts: 75-77

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.