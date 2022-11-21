San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 21, 2022: Fair Thanksgiving Week

Today will be nearly as warm as yesterday with increasing clouds into the afternoon which should lead to a colorful sunset tonight! A mix of sun and clouds will be the trend through tomorrow which means a colorful sunrise and sunset tomorrow as well.

Santa Ana winds will build Wednesday through Friday, peaking on Thanksgiving. Northeasterly wind gusts of 20 to 45mph are expected inland to the mountains with isolated higher gusts in the wind-prone areas. Humidity levels will dip between 5 and 15%, leading to elevated fire danger.

It will be warmer as we approach the holiday with temperatures topping out 5 to 10 degrees above average. For Thanksgiving expect sunny skies and warm temperatures with highs in the 70s for most of the county, some low 80s for the warmer inland areas but chilly, dry and breezy in the mountains in the 50s.

Fair weather lasts into the weekend then next week it is looking likely for a pattern shift that could bring us cold and wet weather as a storms dives south.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 69-75°

Inland: 72-79°

Mountains: 52-68°

Deserts: 73-78°

