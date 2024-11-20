San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 20, 2024: Subtle warming through Friday before weekend rain

Winds remain weakly offshore with clear skies, dry conditions, chilly nights, and mornings with warm afternoons, which is the trend through Friday as high pressure settles over the Southwest.

Temperatures peak on Thursday, nearing 80 degrees in the valleys and deserts, low-70s at the coast, 60s in the mountains, and 70s in the deserts.

An atmospheric river will drench Northern California this week, weakening as it dives south by the weekend.

Temperatures will plummet 5 to nearly 15 degrees by Sunday, with a chance of a few light showers as early as Saturday night. The best chance of rain will be Sunday and Monday, potentially lingering into Tuesday.

Rainfall will mostly be light to moderate, but periods of heavy rain are possible. Early rainfall forecasts will average between .10 - .75", locally up to 1.5" near the mountains.

Stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track this storm and update you on timing and totals as we get closer to the weekend.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-70°

Inland: 74-79°

Mountains: 64-72°

Deserts: 73-76°

