San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 2, 2022: Cold storm brings rain, wind & mountain snow!

The first storm of the season is bringing chilly air with temperatures 10 to nearly 25 degrees below average, periods of rain, gusty winds and high-elevation snow.

Timing:

Today: Best chance for light isolated showers will be between 6 to 8am with mostly dry conditions during the day and a mix of sun and clouds.

Tomorrow: Better chance for scattered light to moderate rainfall with peak activity between 2 to 7am and shower activity tapering off after the morning commute, drying out by the afternoon.

The roadways will likely be wet for your Thursday morning commute so be sure to leave time for travel as roads may be slick.

Totals:

Rainfall totals will mostly be light between .10 - .50" from the coast to the mountains with locally higher amounts in the mountains and less than .10" in the deserts.

Snow:

Snow levels will drop to 4,500' by Thursday when we could see a dusting of snow for our higher mountains of Palomar Mountain, Mt. Laguna and Lookout Mountain. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect above 5,000' from 10pm today until 8am Thursday where 1 to 3" of snow is possible.

Wind:

Gusty winds will pick up this afternoon with westerly gusts up to 35mph at the coast where a Wind Advisory is in effect from noon to 6pm and inland areas can see gusts up to 30mph. The strongest winds will target the mountains and deserts where gusts up to 55mph are possible with a Wind Advisory in effect from noon today until 11am Thursday.

Thursday and Friday mornings will be quite chilly with patchy frost possible away from the coast and freezing temperatures in the mountains where black ice can't be ruled out.

Temperatures warm into the weekend though will continue to trend below average by several degrees. Cooler Monday with another chance for light showers, drying out early Tuesday which is Election Day.

Daylight Saving Time is this Sunday which means we get an extra hour of sleep! Be sure to fall back one hour before you head to bed Saturday night.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-67°

Inland: 60-66°

Mountains: 45-60°

Deserts: 73-77°

