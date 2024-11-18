San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 18, 2024: Frosty mornings with midweek warming

Temperatures took a sharp dive overnight, so be sure to bundle up before stepping outside. Inland areas, particularly those away from the coast, are waking up to freezing or near-freezing conditions, with lows in the 20s and 30s. Over the weekend, Vista set a new record for daily minimum temperatures, dropping to 36°F and breaking the previous record of 38°F. Ramona also hit a notable low, tying its record of 28°F.

Cloudy skies are blanketing areas from the coast to the valleys, driven by an increase in onshore flow. A brief period of clearing is expected this afternoon, but more clouds will roll in by tonight. Highs will reach the 60s along the coast and in the valleys, with the mountains staying cooler in the 50s, and the deserts warming to the mid to low 70s. Gusty winds of 30–40 mph are likely to affect the mountains and deserts.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, offshore flow will return as a ridge of high pressure settles over the Southwest, ushering in mild Santa Ana winds. These winds will bring warmer conditions midweek, along with a slight risk of fire danger. Temperatures are expected to peak on Thursday and Friday, with valley highs nearing 80°F.

By the weekend, a storm system will arrive, bringing noticeable cooling on Saturday and a chance of showers that could linger into early next week.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 64-66°

Inland: 59-65°

Mountains: 53-60°

Deserts: 72-75°

