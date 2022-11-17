San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 17, 2022: More Santa Ana winds ahead

Santa Ana flow continues today but not nearly as windy as yesterday. Easterly winds of 25 to 40mph will be possible through the morning, tapering off into the afternoon and evening.

Clouds will build into the afternoon which should lead to a colorful sunset. The sea-breeze briefly returns by tomorrow morning pushing in marine layer clouds and patchy fog to coastal communities.

Another round of gusty Santa Ana winds develop Friday night into Saturday with easterly winds of 25 to 55mph. These gusty winds coupled with low humidity levels between 5 and 15% will lead to elevated fire danger. Take precautions to avoid doing anything that may spark a fire, including ensuring nothing is dragging from your vehicle and avoiding machinery to clear debris that may lead to a spark.

Chilly nights and mornings with fair afternoons will be the trend into Thanksgiving week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 70-77°

Mountains: 50-66°

Deserts: 71-76°

