San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 16, 2023: Brief break from rain before another round Friday night

Although most shower activity has tapered off, an atmospheric river to our south that stretches from Baja to the Gulf states continues to filter in a lot of moisture in the form of low- to mid-level clouds.

Yesterday's extreme weather brought in impressive rainfall totals and gusty winds. Oceanside was a big winner, collecting 1.26" of rain. Carlsbad recorded 1.19", Encinitas 0.75", Fallbrook 1.07" and Mt. Woodson 0.69". These were beneficial numbers for our water year and live fuel load ahead of an upcoming Santa Ana event.

We'll remain dry with the chance for a scattered shower or two before our next wave of showers Friday night as the low-pressure system parked in the eastern Pacific moves onshore.

The secondary round will bring in fewer totals. The coast and valleys could get an additional 0.10-0.20" and the mountains 0.30".

70s and upper 60s will continue to be on tap for the coast and valleys before the shift in winds warm us up and usher in Santa Anas early next week. 80s will return inland before a cooldown in time for your Thanksgiving holiday.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 68-72

Valleys: 66-73

Mountains: 60-66

Deserts: 74-76

