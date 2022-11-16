San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 16, 2022: Strong Santa Ana winds today

Strong Santa Ana winds will peak this morning with dry gusty conditions across the county continuing into tonight. Strongest winds will be inland to the mountains where a High Wind Warning is in effect until 10pm for northeasterly winds of 30 to 40mph, gusts to 65mph and isolated higher gusts for the wind-prone areas.

The coast will see occasional northeasterly gusts of 25 to 40mph with northerly winds up to 50mph possible in the deserts.

These strong winds coupled with low humidity levels between 5 and 15% will lead to elevated fire danger. Take precautions to avoid doing anything that may spark a fire, including ensuring nothing is dragging from your vehicle and avoiding machinery to clear debris that may lead to a spark.

Winds will remain offshore and will be gusty at times through Saturday with winds picking up again Friday night into Saturday. The sea breeze returns Sunday into early next week.

Temperatures will trend near to just above average for the coast and valleys this week while the mountains and deserts are cooler than average today with warming for the second half of the work week. Pleasant weather sticks around into early next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 70-75°

Inland: 72-77°

Mountains: 42-58°

Deserts: 70-73°

