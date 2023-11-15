San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 15, 2023: A showery and cool second half of the week

The bulk of Wednesday morning is fairing dry, cloudy, and mild ahead of a moisture plume, bringing us soggy conditions towards the second half of the day.

Ahead of showers, clouds rolled in overnight, resulting in a much warmer start.

Moderate to heavy showers will arrive this afternoon lasting through early Thursday, so plan for a wet evening commute. There's also a chance for scattered thunderstorms, typically associated with rapid downpours and gusty winds. Areas prone to flooding could be at risk so ensure those areas are clear for the next few days.

Rainfall totals are looking lighter than Tuesday's estimates. The coastal and inland valleys could see anywhere from .25" - .50", with the highest totals in the mountains near 1.00", locally up to 1.25".

Daytime highs will be cooler than Tuesday and closer to where we should be for this time of year. We'll have periods of breezy conditions but nothing significant enough to warrant a warning or advisory.

On Thursday and most of Friday, showers will be few and far between. Then, on Friday night, we'll have a secondary wave of showers roll through as the low-pressure system moves closer onshore, tapping into subtropical moisture just to our south. How much moisture that system carries will depend on how much rain we get, but it's looking like activity will be lighter but longer-lasting through early Sunday.

Enjoy the cool and showery conditions because we clear out and warm up early next week.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 69-73

Inland: 72-77

Mountains: 62-69

Deserts: 69-81

