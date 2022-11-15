San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 15, 2022: Strong Santa Ana winds tonight into tomorrow

Strong Santa Ana winds will build tonight into tomorrow with dry gusty conditions across the county. Strongest winds will be inland to the mountains where a High Wind Warning will be in effect from 8pm today until 10pm tomorrow for northeasterly winds of 30 to 40mph, gusts to 65mph and isolated higher gusts for the wind-prone areas.

The coast will see occasional northeasterly gusts of 25 to 35mph with northerly winds up to 45mph possible in the deserts.

These strong winds coupled with low humidity levels between 10 and 25% will lead to elevated fire danger. Take precautions to avoid doing anything that may spark a fire, including ensuring nothing is dragging from your vehicle and avoiding machinery to clear debris that may lead to a spark.

Winds will remain offshore and will be gusty winds at times into early Thursday. Another round of weaker Santa Ana winds will develop Friday night into Saturday morning. The sea breeze returns Sunday into early next week.

Temperatures will trend just below average today becoming slightly warmer tomorrow with pleasant weather on tap into the weekend.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 66-73°

Mountains: 50-64°

Deserts: 68-72°

