San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 14, 2024: One more dry day before showers, high winds and cold temps

Chilly temperatures are blanketing the county, with plenty of 30s across the board. This afternoon will be warm and dry—a perfect day to replace windshield wipers and check the tread on tires ahead of shower activity on Friday.

The coast and valleys will be cooler today, with highs in the 60s and 70s. Meanwhile, the mountains will be a bit warmer, in the mid-60s, with low 80s expected in the deserts.

A cold Pacific storm saturating the Pacific Northwest and Northern California will bring us showers later tonight, lasting through Saturday afternoon. Preliminary totals range from 0.05 to 0.30 inches west of the mountains, with local amounts near 1 inch. Temperatures will drop sharply on Friday, trending 10 to 20 degrees below average.

Coastal, valley, and desert areas will drop to the mid-to-low 60s, while the mountains will see a nearly 25-degree drop, with lows in the 40s. Due to the cold nature of this storm, we may get some snow in the higher mountains! Snow levels will hover near 5,000 feet on Friday, dropping as low as 4,000 feet by Saturday morning.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts late Thursday into Friday, with westerly gusts of 25 to 55 mph expected. Sunday will bring the coldest morning temperatures, with 30s in areas away from the coast, upper 20s in the mountains, and 40s in most coastal and desert locations.

Sunday will be mostly dry but still cooler than average by 5 to 10 degrees. Sunny and warmer weather will trend next week as high pressure builds, with inland temperatures soaring back near 80 by Wednesday.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 73-78°

Mountains: 66-73°

Deserts: 78-82°

