San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 13, 2024: A couple of more dry days before our next round of rain

Sunny and fair weather is on tap today after we get past this cold morning.

Winds have transitioned offshore, providing a breeze along the canyons and passes and a warm-up this afternoon. Highs will top out near average across the county, with 60s and 70s everywhere. It will be nearly as warm on Thursday.

A cold storm will bring a chance of scattered showers late Thursday through Saturday, along with gusty winds in the mountains and deserts. Temperatures will plummet 10 to 20 degrees below average by Friday.

Preliminary rainfall totals will average between .05 to .30" from the coast to the mountains, with little to no rain expected in the deserts.

Temperatures will plummet on Sunday in the mountains and deserts. On Sunday morning, we'll wake up in the 30s for most inland areas, 20s in the mountains, and 40s for most coasts and deserts.

Sunday will be a pleasant day, though still cooler than average by 5 to 10 degrees, except the 60s for the coast and valleys. There is a very slight chance of patchy drizzle on Monday, with sunnier and warmer weather by Tuesday.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 69-74°

Inland: 76-81°

Mountains: 65-74°

Deserts: 75-79°

