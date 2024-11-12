Watch Now
Weather

Actions

San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 12, 2024: Comfortable and mild before more rain on Friday

San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 12, 2024: Comfortable and mild before more rain on Friday
Posted

Look out for wet streets after spotty showers moved through overnight. Most neighborhoods west of the mountains are waking up to warmer temperatures by nearly 20 degrees, with current readings in the 50s. Despite this warmer start, the afternoon will trend cooler, especially in areas further from the coast, as a cold front moves through.

It's overcast right now, but we’ll see partial clearing along the coast with sunnier conditions inland, thanks to weak offshore winds.

Today’s highs will be 5 to 9 degrees cooler in the interior, with only slight changes along the coast. Valleys and desert areas will reach the mid to low 70s, mountains will peak in the upper 50s, and coastal regions will settle in the mid to upper 60s.

Calm and pleasant weather will continue through midweek, followed by cooling ahead of a second storm on Friday. Depending on how far west the storm tracks before reaching shore, it may bring measurable rain to San Diego as early as Friday morning. Current models indicate showers from Friday into Saturday.

By Friday, temperatures will drop significantly, especially in mountain communities. Daytime highs could be 10-20 degrees cooler, with inland overnight lows ranging from the 30s to 50s. If temperatures drop enough in the mountains and moisture lingers, we could see traces of snow at higher elevations.

Drier conditions are expected on Sunday, with the possibility of more rain moving in by Monday night.

Tuesday's Highs:
Coast: 64-67°
Inland: 68-73°
Mountains: 59-66°
Deserts: 72-76°

For the latest news, weather, and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk