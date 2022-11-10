San Diego's Weather Forecast for November 10, 2022: Brisk start followed by a pleasant afternoon

Light winds and clear skies had the county waking up brisk this morning in the 40s along the coast, valleys and deserts, and 30s in the mountains. Thankfully, those clear skies will also lead to quick warming in the 50s by 9A and 60s this afternoon with Vitamin D to go around for everyone.

We'll trend a few degrees warmer along the inland and coastal communities this afternoon, but temperatures will still trend up to 10 degrees below normal. The coast will hover in the mid to low 60s, mid to upper 60s for the inland valleys, upper 40s low 50s in the mountains and low 70s in the deserts.

This pattern of cool mornings and mild days sticks around through early next week. We'll have slight warming with the shift of offshore flow through Saturday before a cut-off low cools things down on Sunday.

There will be a slight easterly breeze in the mountains and valleys tomorrow afternoon but other than that, we're looking at tranquil conditions through the middle of next week.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 61-69

Inland: 60-69

Mountains: 44-60

Deserts: 62-72

