San Diego's Weather Forecast for Monday, September 19, 2022: A cool morning followed by a gorgeous afternoon

Morning clouds mix out shortly after sunrise, making way for a pleasant afternoon across the county.

After a cool start in the upper 50s west of the mountains, daytime highs will continue to trend 5 to 10 degrees below average. We'll climb to the 70s along our coast and low 80s inland.

As the center of low pressure sits off the Northern California coast, showers will dominate the northern half of the state, while cool and dry air blankets the southern half.

Gusty westerly winds will pick up across our microclimates this afternoon, topping near 20 mph along the coastal and inland communities. By this evening, strong gusts exceeding close to 40+ mph are confined to our mountains and deserts before weakening overnight.

This pattern of cool mornings and pleasant afternoons sticks around through Thursday before a slight warm-up Friday, when temperatures hover near 90 in our valleys.

Fall equinox begins Thursday at 6:04 PT. It will be a gorgeous start to the season with 70s and 80s in our coastal and inland communities.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 73-79

Inland: 78-85

Mountains: 70-74

Deserts: 96-99

