San Diego's Weather Forecast for Monday, October 4, 2021: Wet, cooler and cloudy

A significant change in our forecast is ahead as we kick off our first full week of October. Isolated showers start at the beaches as early as 11A, becoming widespread through Monday into Tuesday morning.

Since temperatures will still be relatively warm, we'll see a chance of thunderstorms from the beaches to the mountain areas, resulting in heavy downpours at times, which could lead to flooding.

These changes are due to a low-pressure system sitting just off the coast of Baja, bringing in a lot of moisture to our area. Showers will begin in the southern part of our region, including Chula Vista and Imperial Beach, and slowly work its way north.

Accumulation will be light, anywhere from .10-.50" We'll stay dry for the morning commute but roads will likely be wet for evening rush hour.

Showers last until tomorrow morning, likely drying out by the afternoon. The next chance for showers will arrive Thursday evening.

In addition to shower chances, temperatures will be noticeably cooler today, and about 20 degrees cooler by Friday.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 77-82°

Inland: 86-91°

Mountains: 78-83°

Deserts: 90-96°