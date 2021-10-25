San Diego's Weather Forecast for Monday, October 25, 2021: Wet start to workweek

The start of the week will be wet, cool, and windy.

Monday starts primarily dry with light showers and drizzle near the valleys and mountains, but by the afternoon, heavy rain will soak the entire county from the mid-afternoon to early evening.

Accumulations will range anywhere from .20-.40" along the beaches and valleys, up to 1" near the foothill and mountains, and a trace in the deserts. So far this water year, that began October 1, downtown and Escondido have recorded close to an inch of rain, with our average near .10".

In addition to heavy rain, this storm system will usher in breezy conditions with gusty winds towards the mountains and deserts. A high wind advisory takes place at 10 A for those areas with sustained winds around 15-20 mph, gusting to 30-40 mph at times. Travel conditions will be hazardous through the passes and foothills.

A high surf advisory is also in effect starting at 11 A, with localized sets up to 10' at times. Today's highs along the beaches and valleys will be cooler, with beach and inland highs in the 60s, mountains in the upper 50s, and deserts in the 70s.

As we look ahead to the rest of the week, things dry out by tomorrow, and temperatures slowly pivot to the 80s in many areas by Thursday until things cool back down just in time for the weekend.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 62-67

Inland: 63-68

Mountains: 56-65

Deserts: 78-83

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Vanessa Paz on Twitter @10NewsPaz, Instagram @vanessapaz, and Facebook @VanessaPaz10News.