San Diego's Weather Forecast for Monday, October 18, 2021 : Wet, cool and cloudy

Monday starts off cool, cloudy, and wet.

Isolated showers will greet our morning resulting in wet roads which could lead to slow travel through the afternoon.

A low-pressure system brewing east of northern California is to thank for the cooler temperatures, as well as the deep marine layer and spotty showers.

This system will also bring gusty westerlies near the foothills and mountains, with desert gusts reaching close to 60 mph in the late afternoon. Something to keep in mind if you're driving a high-profile vehicle through the passes and deserts, you may want to delay your travel due to high winds.

Temperatures will sit 10-20 degrees below average for this time of year, but things will get warmer as we progress through the week thanks to high pressure returning.

Fair weather prevails tomorrow but we're keeping our eye on another system that could lead to more rain in time for your weekend.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 62-64°

Inland: 55-65°

Mountains: 50-58°

Deserts: 71-76°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Vanessa Paz on Twitter @10NewsPaz, Instagram @vanessapaz, and Facebook @VanessaPaz10News.