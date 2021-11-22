San Diego's Weather Forecast for Monday, November 22, 2021: Toasty conditions this afternoon

Summer-like conditions just don't want to go away. We broke records yesterday with afternoon highs inland in the mid to upper 80s. Although it doesn't look like we could we'll set any new records today, we're still remain toasty as high pressure continues to settle over our county.

Santa Ana winds are continuing to pick up this morning but will weaken by this evening. So far, we've tracked close to 50 mph winds near Alpine and mid 20s in Fallbrook.

Onshore flow moves in tomorrow ushering in cooler, seasonal temperatures and low level clouds will begin to develop overnight. Clouds will continue to linger across the county tomorrow west of the mountains and temperatures will drop about 10-15 degrees.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will be our cooler days then we'll flirt with the 80s looking ahead to your Thanksgiving. Santa Ana conditions will arrive in time for your holiday and follow us into the weekend before slight cooling Sunday.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 77-82°

Inland: 83-88°

Mountains: 66-74°

Deserts: 80-82°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Vanessa Paz on Twitter @10NewsPaz, Instagram @vanessapaz, and Facebook @VanessaPaz10News.