San Diego's Weather Forecast for Monday, November 15, 2021: Toasty start to workweek

Hot weather follows us into the start of the workweek. Areas west of the mountains will be about 10-15° above average.

Sunny skies and warm temperatures today, but looking ahead to the rest of the week, we'll have a subtle cool down with the biggest difference Wednesday.

High pressure weakens and a trough to our north will usher in cooler, seasonal temperatures and strengthen onshore flow. Clouds build in overnight and we'll wake up Tuesday to partly cloudy skies that will stick around through most of the day.

Mountain conditions remain mostly sunny and mild but winds ramp up tomorrow evening, gusting close to 30 mph, before calmer winds prevail Wednesday through end of week.

Clouds become abundant as the week progresses, and by Wednesday, coastal communities drop to the 60s.

We'll remain cool for the rest of week with slight warming this weekend.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 74-80°

Inland: 83-88°

Mountains: 76-82°

Deserts: 88-93°

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Vanessa Paz on Twitter @10NewsPaz, Instagram @vanessapaz, and Facebook @VanessaPaz10News.