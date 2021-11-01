Watch
Weather

Actions

San Diego's Weather Forecast for Monday, November 1, 2021: Temperatures continue mild

Posted at 6:04 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 09:07:13-04

November starts mild with increasing clouds, especially along coastal communities, keeping conditions nice and seasonable.

Pockets of low level clouds this morning are resulting in low visibility through inland areas.

Today's conditions will be similar to yesterday's, a touch warmer along the beaches and cooler inland. Most of us will be blanketed with cloud coverage today thanks to a cold front to our north, with decreasing clouds tomorrow.

Beach temperatures will hover in the 70s this week, inland areas will remain in the mid 70s. Mountains will remain mild as well, with breezy conditions at times.

Fair weather continues and a minor heat-up this weekend will spike temperatures in the 80s.

Monday's Highs:
Coast: 65-71º
Inland: 71-76º
Mountains: 81-86º
Deserts: 80-86º

Follow ABC 10News Weather Anchor Vanessa Paz on Twitter @10NewsPaz, Instagram @vanessapaz, and Facebook @VanessaPaz10News.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018