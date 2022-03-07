Watch
San Diego's Weather Forecast for Monday, March 7, 2022: Cold start followed by a nice afternoon

Posted at 5:58 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 08:58:52-05

It's a cold start across the county with coastal and inland areas waking up in the 30s and 40s, and some mountain neighborhoods in the 20s. A frost advisory has been issued for inland communities until 8A.

By this afternoon, we're looking at a pleasant and comfortable day with plenty of sunshine. Afternoon highs west of the mountains will be at or close to average for this time of year and about 5-10 degrees warmer. Meanwhile, the mountains will top out in the low 50s, and deserts in the low 70s.

Although we'll stay dry and sunny, mild Santa Ana winds redevelop. This will affect the deserts, mountains and western slopes. NE sustained winds from 20-30 mph will gust around 40 in the late afternoon into overnight.

Dry and sunny conditions prevail this week with a slight disturbance Wednesday night that could bring a chance of showers along with cooler temperatures through Thursday.

By Friday, we warm back up to the 70s with stronger Santa Anas.

Monday's Highs:
Coast: 67-72°
Inland: 62-73°
Mountains: 51-58°
Deserts: 69-74°

