The week starts hot and ends cool. The heat’s intensity peaks today with gradual cooling as we progress through the week.

Patchy fog could hinder travel for drivers in the North County. This morning, areas like Oceanside and Carlsbad have reported visibility down to half a mile.

Apart from coastal communities, most areas will start clear leading a quick warm-up. Today’s highs along the beaches will be comparable to yesterday in the mid to upper 70s. Inland communities will soar near the century mark, with Ramona forecasting a high of 97. Heat advisories are in effect for much of the west coast, including here in our county. The NWS has issued a heat advisory for inland areas, set to expire this evening at 8. Vulnerable and elder groups should limit activity outside.

Southeasterly flow will increase the moisture gauge for the deserts and mountains. This afternoon and tomorrow afternoon, we could see a pop-up thunderstorm or two associated with dry lightning. This is in addition to dangerous heat in the deserts with highs climbing near 110.

As high pressure sits comfortable over the SW portion of our state, we’ll continue to stay warm with onshore flow returning mid-week, that will assist in gradually cooling by about 10 degrees this weekend.

Monday’s Highs:

Coast: 74-79

Inland: 87-99

Mountains: 88-95

Deserts: 105-110

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.