San Diego's Weather Forecast for Monday, July 31, 2023: A stormy and humid end to the month

A cluster of thunderstorms are blanketing the mountains and deserts this morning bringing torrential rainfall along I-8 from Alpine towards Imperial County. Drivers, especially traveling in high profile vehicles, should hold off on travel.

An influx of monsoonal flow will continue to filter in through Tuesday bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms to everyone across the county including those along the coastal and beach communities. Most of the activity has been confined to the mountains and deserts, but a lot of that moisture will move westward throughout the day leading to high clouds and showers.

If you hear thunder, head indoors and use extreme caution traveling through the foothill, mountain and desert highways. We've seen rapid rainfall amounts due to thunderstorm activity and gusty winds along those areas.

As warm air aloft continues to hold onto moisture filtering in, it'll feel sticky and uncomfortable out. By Wednesday, high pressure weakens, and conditions will cool down and dry out. We'll be comfortable through Friday then on Saturday high pressure strengthens warming us back up to the 90s and 100s inland.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 73-84

Inland: 83-94

Mountains: 81-93

Deserts: 98-104

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.