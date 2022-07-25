Most areas will start off cloudy and those clouds will be stubborn to clear by the afternoon.

The big picture as we kick off a new week will be thunderstorm activity peaking in the eastern half of our county through tomorrow. As monsoonal flow and warm temperatures filter in, isolated thunderstorm chances will be enhanced for our mountains and deserts. This instability could lead to lightning, gusty winds, hail, and downpours at times.

We’re not under any watches or warnings but we’ll remain toasty in the deserts topping out in the low hundreds.

Daytime highs over the next several days will remain warm but below seasonal. It’ll continue to feel muggy as relative humidity progressively climbs throughout the week.

Onshore flow is expected to weaken towards the latter part of the week as high pressure to our north strengthens, allowing for less coastal clouds and warmer daytime highs.

Monday’s Highs:

Coast: 70-75

Inland: 77-91

Mountains: 85-92

Deserts: 100-105

