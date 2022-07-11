After a warm and pleasant weekend, we’ll start the week cooler before another warming trend arrives.

The marine layer has made its way inland overnight and that’ll do two things for the inland and beach communities. It’ll help start things mild and warmer and contribute to somewhat of a cooler day this afternoon.

The first half of the week won’t see a ton of fluctuation temperature wise, but by Friday, we’re looking at toasty temperatures rebounding, especially for the inland valleys. Mountains and deserts will trend warmer over the next few days and sit 5-15 degrees above seasonal.

Winds will continue to shift as high pressure settles over our county, that’ll increase monsoonal flow by Wednesday night. The mountains and desert areas could see a pop-up thunderstorm or two beginning Thursday, lingering through Saturday. These storms could be associated with heavy downpours at times, be advised you should use caution especially if traveling during that period.

Neighboring counties to our east including Imperial and Riverside, are under an excessive heat warning. Although we’re not currently under a warning or advisory, we’ll have our fair share of hot temperatures for the deserts. Areas like Borrego Springs are forecasting dangerous heat, near 115 this week. Drink plenty of water and limit time outside.

Happy Monday, make it a great week!

Monday’s Highs:

Coast: 70-75

Inland: 79-95

Mountains: 88-99

Deserts: 112-117

