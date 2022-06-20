San Diego's Weather Forecast for Monday, June 20, 2022: As we turn on the switch for summer, hot temperatures will hover across inland areas

The flip will switch for summer-like conditions as we kick off a new workweek. Coastal areas will see a 5-degree jump in highs, while inland areas see a 10-degree jump with temperatures hovering near 90 this afternoon.

Seasonal temperatures are expected for the beaches, but we'll be well above average for the inland communities this week.

The warming pattern sticks around through the week, with the heat peaking Wednesday and Thursday, just in time for summer solstice which kicks off at 2:41A Tuesday.

The upper level trough that kept things pleasant for us over the weekend will move northeast, allowing for high pressure and toasty conditions to build in. Monsoonal moisture has brought showers just to our east in Arizona and New Mexico. That same system will move west giving us our chance for showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Mountains and deserts will likely be affected by the instability, but we won't rule out a chance for light precipitation west of the mountains.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 72-77

Inland: 85-94

Mountains: 83-90

Deserts: 100-105

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.