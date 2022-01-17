San Diego's Weather Forecast for Monday, January 17, 2022: Mild temperatures with cloudy conditions

MLK Day will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and light showers, along with high temperatures 5-10° cooler than Sunday.

Shower activity peaks this evening into overnight before tapering off Tuesday afternoon. Rain totals will be minimal, with a tenth of an inch possible at the beaches and inland valleys. Mountains could tap into a little more moisture than that. January is typically one of the wettest months of the year and by mid-January, usually more than an inch of rain has fallen, but so far only 0.03" have accumulated in San Diego.

Winds out of the west will peak this evening towards the eastern slopes and deserts with sustained winds anywhere from 10-15 mph, gusting close to 30-40 at times.

Temperatures remain seasonal for the first half of the week with 60s for most of the county. High pressure rebounds Thursday, warming things back up into the 70s until the weekend.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 61-67°

Mountains: 55-62°

Deserts: 75-77°

