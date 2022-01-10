San Diego's Weather Forecast for Monday, January 10, 2022: Toasty start to week

The week starts warm and ends cool.

Temperatures west of the mountains continue to trend in the 70s, 5-10° above average. On and off clouds will blanket most of the county but by tomorrow we're looking at mostly clear skies.

The peak of the warm-up is tomorrow with some inland areas expected to top out in the low 80s. Weak offshore flow will continue to ramp up winds west of the mountains towards inland valleys, gusting close to 45 mph.

If you're planning to beat the heat along the beaches, keep in mind a high surf advisory remains in place until Friday with localized sets from 5-8', along with strong rip currents.

By the second half of the week, cool and cloudy conditions rebound, with temperatures back in the 60s. A trough to our north could usher in light showers Thursday through Saturday but amounts, if any, are looking pretty light.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 70-75°

Inland: 75-80°

Mountains: 55-62°

Deserts: 69-71°

