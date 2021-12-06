San Diego's Weather Forecast for Monday, December 6, 2021: Mild and sunny start to week

Today starts cool and cloudy then by the afternoon sunny skies will allow for warming with seasonal temperatures. Today's highs along the beaches and inland will be similar to yesterday, and perhaps a touch warmer in some inland areas.

This evening clouds build back in as an overnight marine layer develops. We have a chance of seeing showers tomorrow morning but the bulk of showers arrives Thursday.

Amounts won't be impressive but any moisture will be beneficial. It's important to note most of the shower activity will occur tomorrow and Thursday during morning commute hours so roads will likely be saturated on your way out.

This system will also bring brisk temperatures to most areas. We'll feel about a 10 degree drop in afternoon highs and by the weekend, inland overnight lows could record upper 30s.

Cooling continues into the weekend and although we'll feel slightly warmer, we'll still sit below average for this time of year.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 73-78°

Mountains: 69-75°

Deserts: 79-84°

