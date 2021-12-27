San Diego's Weather Forecast for Monday, December 27, 2021: Below seasonal conditions this week

The coldest temperatures of the month will blanket the county as arctic air moves in. Most of us woke up in the 30s and 40s and none of us will surpass the 50s later today.

In addition to cooler weather, things get soggy when scattered showers arrive around 1 P.M., with the heaviest activity this evening.

Rain will transition to mountain snow this afternoon, with the snow level dropping to about 4,500'. By tonight, Julian could collect up to a few inches while higher elevations, including Mt. Laguna, could measure up to 4-8" of fresh powder.Not only will mountain areas see snow, but most will feel sustained winds from 20-30 mph, gusting close to 60+ mph at times.

The NWS has issued a winter storm warning for the mountains and deserts, set to take place at noon, due to hazardous driving conditions, and blustery weather. If you are headed up to the mountains, although chains may not be required, keep them handy just incase.

In addition, a wind advisory and gale warning start at noon through this evening. Strong winds will cause hazardous sea conditions, resulting in capsizing or damage vessels and reducing visibility.

Today's rain accumulations will be light, ranging from .20-.30" along the coast and up to .70" inland. We dry out tomorrow with a lingering shower or two until more rain arrives Wednesday.

Cool and below-average temperatures stick around for the rest of the week. Looking ahead to New Years weekend, sunny and dry conditions return.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 55-57°

Inland: 49-54°

Mountains: 38-43°

Deserts: 56-61°

