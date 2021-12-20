San Diego's Weather Forecast for Monday, December 20, 2021: Chilly start, mild finish

The start of your holiday week starts dry and ends wet.

As we look ahead to this afternoon, we'll have another warm day with a mix of high clouds and sunshine. Winter solstice arrives tomorrow at 7:59 A.M., and the start of a new season will be our transition day.

Tomorrow, clouds gradually increase and temperatures rise ahead of a storm slated to bring another round of rain by Wednesday night. Today through Wednesday will be our warmest days then temperatures drop below average through Christmas weekend.

Back-to-back storms keep things wet Thursday through Saturday. The heaviest rain touches down Thursday then we'll dry out Friday before more rain and mountain snow moves in Christmas Day. Winds will also gust close to 50 mph at times, in the mountains and deserts. As far as accumulations go, the coast and inland areas could collect up to an 1" and near 2" in the slopes and mountains.

This system will also bring a white Christmas to higher elevations, snow will accumulate as early as Thursday night then again on Christmas Day.

Sunday things dry out but we remain cool and cloudy.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 60-65°

Inland: 65-70°

Mountains: 54-62°

Deserts: 65-71°

