San Diego's Weather Forecast for Monday, August 7, 2023: Expect a big cooldown later this week

Today will be slightly cooler than yesterday but still warm. Daytime highs will continue to drop through the week. By Wednesday, temperatures plummet about 10 degrees, with 70s and low 80s spanning from the coast to the mountains. These will be some of the coolest temperatures we've seen in weeks.

A series of troughs brewing off the Pacific Northwest moving into the northern Rockies will influence Southern California, pushing in cooler air and ramping up onshore flow. Expect gusty winds to target the mountains and deserts each evening starting tonight.

In addition, we're also tracking Tropical Storm Eugene with 50mph sustained winds. As it moves north, it'll weaken as it enters cooler waters, but leftover moisture could bring scattered shower activity to San Diego County as early as Tuesday night through Wednesday. Chances are minimal, with the mountains and deserts likely seeing the most shower and thunderstorm activity. Relative humidity will increase, resulting in muggy conditions and slim relief overnight.

Expect drier conditions Thursday through the weekend. Temperatures will slowly climb back up Sunday.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 72-85

Inland: 84-94

Mountains: 81-93

Deserts: 102-110

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.