San Diego's Weather Forecast for Monday, August 1, 2023: Isolated thunderstorms continue in the eastern half

Posted at 7:17 AM, Aug 01, 2023
August is starting off on a quiet note with less shower and thunderstorm activity this morning.

Yesterday's totals were light with Encinitas collecting some of the most rain:
Encinitas: .15"
Campo: .13"
Carlsbad: .08"
Dulzura: .06"
Fallbrook: .06"
Rancho Bernardo: .05"

Despite waking up drier, we're not out of the woods quite yet. Isolated thunderstorms will continue for the eastern half of the county with a slim chance for scattered showers along the valleys and coastal communities. Overall, we'll be drier than yesterday.

Temperatures will continue to back off a bit, but you might not feel the difference because it will still be muggy given high relative humidity levels across the county. Tomorrow, monsoonal moisture flushes out allowing for cooler and drier air to filter in, with the increase of onshore flow. This will allow for comfortable conditions through the end of the week.

Coastal areas will wake up to some fog with clearing by mid-morning leading to a pleasant day. Take advantage of the cooler temperatures because a weekend warm-up is around the corner. High pressure to our east restrengthens Saturday, sliding westward bringing in hotter conditions and bumping daytime highs back into the 90s inland.

Tuesday's Highs:
Coast: 73-85
Inland: 83-93
Mountains: 77-90
Deserts: 96-105

