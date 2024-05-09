Watch Now
Weather

Actions

San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 9, 2024: Slow warm-up towards Mother's Day weekend

San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 9, 2024: Slow warm-up towards Mother's Day weekend
Posted at 9:04 AM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 12:04:51-04

May gray continues for another day, with the marine layer extending towards the valley and foothills.

The day starts mildly in the upper 50s and low 60s. A slow warming pattern starts today through Mother's Day weekend, with near 80-degree temperatures expected by Sunday for the valleys.

Friday will be a rinse-and-repeat: a cloudy start and a nice afternoon, with daytime highs trending near seasonal.

Looking ahead to Mother's Day weekend, the marine layer will become shallower and clear quicker each morning.

Winds will be gusty each night starting Saturday, with the strongest winds targeting the mountain slopes and deserts.

The warmth peaks on Sunday before a slow temperature drop towards mid-next week as a weak disturbance rolls through.

Thursday's Highs:
Coast: 68-72°
Inland: 72-77°
Mountains: 67-77°
Deserts: 89-91°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:39 AM, Nov 29, 2018