San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 9, 2024: Slow warm-up towards Mother's Day weekend

May gray continues for another day, with the marine layer extending towards the valley and foothills.

The day starts mildly in the upper 50s and low 60s. A slow warming pattern starts today through Mother's Day weekend, with near 80-degree temperatures expected by Sunday for the valleys.

Friday will be a rinse-and-repeat: a cloudy start and a nice afternoon, with daytime highs trending near seasonal.

Looking ahead to Mother's Day weekend, the marine layer will become shallower and clear quicker each morning.

Winds will be gusty each night starting Saturday, with the strongest winds targeting the mountain slopes and deserts.

The warmth peaks on Sunday before a slow temperature drop towards mid-next week as a weak disturbance rolls through.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 68-72°

Inland: 72-77°

Mountains: 67-77°

Deserts: 89-91°

