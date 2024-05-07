San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 7, 2024: A pleasant afternoon with strong winds tonight

Pleasant conditions are on tap this week, with a mini Mother's Day weekend warm-up.

This morning, temperatures are trending slightly warmer than yesterday, and this afternoon, especially inland, they will also be warmer by a few degrees.

Onshore flow peaks this evening with strong winds targeting the mountains and deserts with isolated gusts up to 45mph. Calmer winds are on tap Wednesday, allowing the county's eastern half to cool down a bit.

On Thursday and Friday, the marine layer will redevelop with patchy fog each morning and evening through the weekend.

Then, on Saturday, the heat peaks as high pressure strengthens. By then, daytime highs will trend up to 10 degrees above seasonal.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-71°

Inland: 71-76°

Mountains: 68-78°

Deserts: 91-95°

