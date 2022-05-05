San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 5, 2022: Warm today, cooler by Mother's Day

Today will be the warmest day of the week with temperatures trending 4 to 12 degrees above average away from the coast. Nearly as warm tomorrow before cooling develops this Mother's Day weekend.

Patchy fog will be possible each morning through Friday due to the shrinking marine layer otherwise mostly sunny skies will prevail.

A storm will pass to our north this weekend bringing cooler but pleasant weather for Mother's Day Weekend. The marine layer will spread farther inland and take longer to clear while gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts. Expect westerly gusts of 25 to 50mph each afternoon and evening in the mountains and deserts through Monday.

Mother's Day will bring mid to upper 60s at the coast, low to mid-70s inland, low-60s in the mountains and mid-90s in the deserts with morning clouds for the coast and valleys clearing to sunshine, though some coastal areas may only see partial clearing.

Greater cooling into next week with a deepening marine layer that may produce patchy drizzle to light rain by Tuesday and more of a May Gray type pattern. Temperatures will plummet 5 to nearly 30 degrees from today by Tuesday with the biggest drop in the mountains and deserts.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 66-72°

Inland: 80-85°

Mountains: 70-85°

Deserts: 97-103°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry