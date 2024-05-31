San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 31, 2024: Get ready for some June Gloom and below seasonal days

Pockets of dense fog are blanketing the county, with visibility fluctuating between zero and half a mile across areas like Ramona and Escondido. Inland areas woke up warmer, but this afternoon, those areas will trend cooler and below seasonal as clouds retreat offshore.

High pressure will gradually weaken in the coming days. Expect a slight drop-off in daytime highs this weekend, with the valleys averaging highs in the mid-70s and coastal communities averaging highs in the upper 60s.

June will live up to its 'June Gloom' nickname, starting cloudy, especially in the mornings and evenings. This weekend, we'll see better clearing inland, with clouds lingering longer along the coastline.

Wind speeds will pick up as the onshore flow strengthens, with 30-40mph gusts targeting the mountain slopes and deserts on Saturday and Sunday nights.

Daytime highs will remain below seasonal through Monday before a warming pattern on Tuesday. By Wednesday, temperatures will run above seasonal as we get a taste of summer with 80-degree temperatures. By the end of next week, daytime highs will jump 5-7 degrees, with warm and sunny conditions expected through next weekend.

Have a safe and beautiful weekend!

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 69-73°

Inland: 72-82°

Mountains: 79-89°

Deserts: 102-105°

