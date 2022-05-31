San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 31, 2022: Warming up!

Warming days will be the trend for the rest of the workweek with morning clouds clearing out to sunny skies.

If headed to the beaches be prepared for elevated surf and strong rip currents. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until 9pm for waves of 3 to 6 feet.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days of the week with 70s for the coast and mountains, low to mid 80s inland and 103 to 108 degrees in the deserts.

Calmer winds in the mountains and deserts through Friday but another round of gusty winds will develop over the weekend as a trough of low pressure dives south ushering in a cooling trend and thicker marine layer clouds.

This weekend expect more May Gray with slower clearing and limited to partial clearing for some. The cooldown doesn't last long as temperatures start to go back up next week.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 68-73°

Inland: 73-79°

Mountains: 70-81°

Deserts: 97-103°

