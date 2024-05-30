San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 30, 2024: Tranquil and warm weather to wrap up May

It's another cloudy start across the county, with faster clearing inland. The marine layer will eventually retreat back to the coast, and today, the beaches will experience uneven clearing.

Subtle changes are expected over the next few days. There will be a slight cooling this weekend, but daytime highs will be near seasonal.

Starting on Saturday, the marine layer will be slower to clear. Onshore flow will increase, bringing gusty winds to the foothills and valley each night through Monday.

Then, on Tuesday, temperatures will climb back up across the valley with summer-like heat, especially inland.

By then, daytime highs will trend a few degrees above seasonal for the valleys and several degrees above average for the mountains and deserts.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 67-73°

Inland: 74-79°

Mountains: 81-91°

Deserts: 102-106°

For the latest news, weather and traffic updates, follow Vanessa Paz on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.