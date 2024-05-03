San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 3, 2024: Nice end to week but a chance for showers this weekend

It's another foggy start across the county, with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Low clouds will eventually mix out, leading to another sunny and warm day. The heat peaks today, and Saturday is the transition day toward a cool Sunday.

Today's highs will be near seasonal in the mid-70s inland and upper 60s along the coastal communities. Tonight, clouds roll back in with the potential for heavy mist and drizzle through Saturday morning.

Saturday will start cloudy with clearing, especially inland, after noon.

A low-pressure system developing off British Columbia is set to impact the Pacific Northwest, bringing more rain and snow to the northern West Coast. This system will also amplify onshore flow for Southern California, leading to weather changes in the region.

By Saturday night, winds will become very gusty toward the mountains and deserts, with isolated gusts up to 60mph. Clouds will increase, and there is a slight chance for light showers Saturday night through Sunday morning, with shower activity peaking overnight.

Projected totals range from a few hundredths of an inch to a little over a tench across the coast and valleys and up to a quarter in the mountains.

A Wind Advisory starts for the county's eastern half from noon Saturday through 8 P.M. Sunday.

Sunday looks mostly sunny, but daytime highs will plummet nearly 20 degrees inland. By Sunday afternoon, the mountains will drop from the 60s to the 40s. Meanwhile, the inland valleys and coast will drop to the mid-to low-60s.

Warmer and clearer conditions return Tuesday through the end of the week.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 69-73°

Inland: 73-78°

Mountains: 69-79°

Deserts: 92-95°

