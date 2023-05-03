San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 3, 2023: Showers develop overnight

A mix of sun and clouds today with some areas getting more sunshine than others and temperatures trending 5 to 15 degrees below average.

Winds will build this afternoon with westerly winds of 15 to 25mph for the coast and valleys. Stronger winds will target the mountains and deserts where a Wind Advisory will be in effect from 6pm today until pm tomorrow for westerly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts to 55mph. These gusty winds will continue into tomorrow.

A slow-moving storm system crawling south just off the coast of California will finally move inland tomorrow bringing scattered showers overnight into tomorrow morning and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Rain will mostly be light to moderate with brief heavy rain possible and the bulk of the rain will impact the morning commute Thursday. Rainfall totals will average between .15 to .50".

Snow levels will hover near 5,000' tomorrow morning when we could see a dusting of snow for the higher mountain elevations of Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountain but it won't stick around for long.

Friday will be our transition day out of the stubborn May Gray pattern with partial clearing. Better clearing and more sunshine along with slightly warmer temperatures this weekend, at least away from the coast. Continued warming into early next week with morning clouds giving way to sunny skies.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 62-66°

Inland: 63-68°

Mountains: 50-61°

Deserts: 78-82°

