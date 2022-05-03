San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 3, 2022: May Gray today, warmer & sunnier week's end

A May Gray start to the day with slower clearing to sunshine today and some coastal areas may only see partial clearing before clouds roll back in this evening.

Temperatures will trend near average today with calmer winds in the mountains and deserts though occasional gusts of 15 to 30mph will be possible.

We're in store for a warm-up for the second half of the week with a shallower marine layer leading to more sunshine. Temperatures warm 5 to 10 degrees by the end of the week, with 70s at the coast and 80s inland. Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days with temperatures trending 5 to 10 degrees above average.

Patchy fog will be possible each morning due to the shallowing marine layer.

Another storm will pass to our north this weekend bringing cooler but pleasant weather for Mother's Day Weekend. The marine layer will return along with gusty winds to the mountains and deserts.

Mother's Day expect mid to upper 60s at the coast, low to mid 70s inland, mid 60s in the mountains and mid 90s in the deserts with morning clouds for the coast and valleys clearing to sunshine.

Greater cooling into next week with a deepening marine layer.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 63-67°

Inland: 70-74°

Mountains: 66-75°

Deserts: 92-96°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry