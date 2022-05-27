San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 27, 2022: Cooler with May Gray into the holiday weekend

Temperatures continue to cool into Memorial Day weekend with Saturday and Sunday the coolest days. The marine layer will be more stubborn through tomorrow leading to more May Gray and less sunshine. A juicy marine layer may be able to squeeze out patchy drizzle overnight into tomorrow morning.

Sunday we'll see better clearing though still partial clearing for some while Memorial Day will bring more sunshine.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts through Sunday bringing westerly gusts of 25 to 45mph and isolated gusts up to 55mph.

Saturday and Sunday will be the coolest days of the weekend with temperatures trending 5 to 10 degrees below average. A warming trend begins on Monday with great warming and faster clearing leading to more sunshine Tuesday through Thursday.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 65-69°

Inland: 70-76°

Mountains: 71-81°

Deserts: 102-106°

