San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 26, 2023: Morning clouds, afternoon sun

The marine layer will gradually give way to sunny skies by this afternoon then the clouds will roll back in late this afternoon into the evening.

The trough of low pressure that brought the cool and cloudy weather this week is exiting to the east and before the next one rolls in we'll see better clearing of the marine layer and a slight bump in temperatures, though still cooler than average.

As a second trough develops we'll see another round of stubborn clouds and gusty winds to parts of the county.

Today and tomorrow will see the best clearing but as early as Sunday stubborn clouds may linger at the coast all day with Monday likely the cloudiest day of the holiday weekend.

With another approaching trough, the winds will pick up again in the mountains and deserts with westerly winds of 20 to 45mph.

This Memorial Day Weekend will bring slight warming with highs in the 60s for the coast and mountains, 60s and 70s inland and 90s in the deserts.

This troughing pattern looks to repeat well into June which means the cool weather will continue with May Gray turning to June Gloom.

Friday's Highs:

Coast: 64-69°

Inland: 67-73°

Mountains: 60-69°

Deserts: 90-95°

