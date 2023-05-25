San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 25, 2023: May Gray today, better clearing this weekend

Marine layer clouds are higher off the ground this morning and not quite as juicy so fog and drizzle are not likely. Some coast and inland areas will see partial clearing today with better clearing tomorrow through Sunday.

A trough of low pressure lingering over the west is ushering in below-normal temperatures by 5 to 15 degrees, thick clouds and gusty winds to parts of the county.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts through tomorrow with westerly winds of 20 to 45mph.

Friday we start to transition out of this May Gray pattern with better clearing and more sunshine, a trend that will continue through Sunday. This Memorial Day Weekend we'll see slight warming with highs in the 60s for the coast and mountains, near 70 inland and 90s in the deserts.

Another trough of low pressure looks to develop as early as Monday which would mean stubborn clouds and a slight dip in temperatures and possibly patchy drizzle in the overnight and morning hours. Slight warming with better clearing begins midweek.

Thursday's Highs:

Coast: 61-68°

Inland: 65-70°

Mountains: 64-72°

Deserts: 93-98°

