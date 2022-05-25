San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 25, 2022: Warm days

Warmer today with temperatures trending 3 to 10 degrees above average inland to the deserts. The marine layer may impact immediate coastal areas with abundant sunshine elsewhere.

The deserts will be feeling the heat with temperatures hovering around 105 degrees through Friday.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts Thursday through Sunday bringing westerly gusts of 25 to 45mph and isolated gusts up to 55mph.

Friday through Memorial Day weekend expect more stubborn clouds for coast and inland areas with slower clearing and limited clearing for some. Temperatures will drop by 5 to 10 degrees inland by Monday while the mountains will see temperatures plummet up to 25 degrees and the deserts by 10 to 15 degrees.

A warming trend begins on Tuesday with better and faster clearing of the marine layer.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 66-72°

Inland: 75-84°

Mountains: 76-93°

Deserts: 102-106°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry