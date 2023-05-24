San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 24, 2023: Misty morning & more May Gray

Patchy drizzle and fog for the morning commute with stubborn clouds into the afternoon near the coast to several miles inland. Farther inland areas will get partial clearing but it may only be for a few hours before the clouds roll back in late this afternoon into the evening while it will be sunny in the mountains and deserts.

A trough of low pressure will linger over the west through Friday ushering in below-normal temperatures by 5 to 15 degrees, thick clouds and gusty winds to parts of the county.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts through tomorrow with westerly winds of 20 to 50mph.

Friday we start to transition out of this May Gray pattern with better clearing inland. This Memorial Day Weekend we'll see slight warming with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine and highs in the 60s for the coast and mountains, low-70s inland and 90s in the deserts.

Another trough of low pressure develops on Tuesday ushering in thicker marine layer clouds once again and possibly patchy drizzle in the overnight and morning hours.

Wednesday's Highs:

Coast: 61-67°

Inland: 63-70°

Mountains: 67-77°

Deserts: 96-99°

