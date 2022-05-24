San Diego's Weather Forecast for May 24, 2022: Fair end to May

Morning clouds and patchy fog early clear to sunny skies inland through the morning while stubborn clouds will linger near the immediate coast for some areas. This pattern will continue through Friday.

Warm days will be the trend the rest of the week with temperatures trending about 5 degrees above average away from the coast. The deserts will be feeling the heat with temperatures hovering around 105 degrees Wednesday through Friday.

Gusty winds will target the mountains and deserts Thursday through Sunday bringing westerly gusts of 25 to 45mph and isolated gusts up to 55mph.

Memorial Day weekend will bring slower and partial clearing Saturday and Sunday with better and faster clearing Monday. Temperatures will top out in the mid-60s to low-70s at the coast and mountains, mid to upper 70s inland with low 100s in the deserts.

Tuesday's Highs:

Coast: 65-70°

Inland: 75-82°

Mountains: 74-87°

Deserts: 97-103°

